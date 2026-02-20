Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$999—DUBLIN: 4-NIGHT GETAWAY W/FLIGHTS Tour Ireland's vibrant capital at your own pace this spring or fall. These packages include flights from Canada, accommodations and all taxes and fees.



$632—NEW 5-STAR TURKS & CAICOS RESORT

Set on a pristine, secluded beach, this luxurious South Caicos resort usually costs about $1300 per night. We save 45%–55% on stays in February, March and May.



$167—STAY IN THE HEART OF QUEBEC CITY

This family-run hotel is perfectly located on Grande-Allee just outside Old Quebec's walls. Club Members save $100 on the nightly rate and receive a $20 credit for drinks.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

