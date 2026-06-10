Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Canada

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$2499—ESCAPE TO FIJI FOR 9 NIGHTS WITH FLIGHTS

Fiji's pristine western coast beckons. We save 30% on select November to March departures, with flights, hotel and transfers included.

$299—LUXURY SPA TREATMENTS AT 5-STAR TORONTO HOTEL

Enjoy a two-treatment package at the acclaimed Miraj Hammam Spa in Toronto's Shangri-La Hotel. Club Members receive an RMT massage and Australian-inspired facial exclusive to us.

$622—CRUISE EUROPE + KIDS SAIL FREE

This five-night sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Genoa visits Valencia, Tarragona and Marseille. It's part of a larger sale on European travel from MSC Cruises, with a selection of family-friendly itineraries departing through May 2028.

$1299—ALL-INCLUSIVE CANCUN WITH FLIGHTS

Club Members get five nights at this 5-star resort, with premium accommodations, flights and all meals and drinks included.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Amanda Ieraci - Toronto

+1 437 866 8540

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo