Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Germany

BERLIN, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Germany.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

FROM €2799 PP—MALDIVES: LUXURY RESORT WITH FLIGHT, SAVE €1600

7 nights, in either a beach villa or an overwater villa. All-inclusive across 5 different restaurants, with stand-up paddling, yoga, and a snorkeling trip.

€89 PP—MEISSEN: HOTEL ON THE ELBE WITH CASTLE VIEWS

2 nights including breakfast in the restaurant's winter garden. Views of the cathedral and the Albrechtsburg, Germany's oldest castle building built in 1471.

€149 PP—3 DAYS IN THE BLACK FOREST WITH 6-COURSE DINNERS, SAVE 57%

Great for hiking or cycling. Many trails start right outside the hotel, including the Baiersbronn Seensteig with its waterfalls and glacial cirque lakes. The offer includes e-bike rental and half board.

FROM €309 PP—ROME, 4 DAYS, WITH FLIGHTS

Cappuccino and breakfast with a view: the 4-star hotel's breakfast restaurant and rooftop terrace look out over St. Peter's Basilica. Twenty minutes' walk to the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Travelzoo

Unter den Linden 40

10117 Berlin

Media Contact:

Natalia Cwierz – Berlin

+49 30 311 975 20

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo