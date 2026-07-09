Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$599—TULUM ALL-INCLUSIVE GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS

This adults-only Riviera Maya resort is nestled between a lush jungle and the Caribbean Sea. Roundtrip flights, 3 all-inclusive nights, a guaranteed room upgrade and all taxes & fees are included.

$1399—COOK WITH A MICHELIN-STAR CHEF IN TUSCANY

Experience an intimate Tuscan escape for two people at Villa Il Patriarca. A hands-on cooking class with Michelin-starred chef Katia Maccari*, wine tasting and gourmet dining are paired with a Junior Suite overlooking vineyards and cypress-covered hills. We save nearly $800.

$999—HAWAIIAN ISLANDS 16-NIGHT CRUISE

Sail from California to multiple Hawaiian Islands aboard a Princess Cruises ship. Visit tropical ports across the Big Island, Kauai and Oahu. Plus, the third and fourth guests sail for free.

* Legal notice: Should Ms. Maccari be unavailable for unforeseen reasons, a senior member of her team will step in.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones – New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo