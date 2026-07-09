Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£499PP—5-STAR SICILY HOLIDAY, SAVE 53%

Donna Carmela Resort & Lodges is part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, nestled between the Ionian Sea and the slopes of Mount Etna. Stay four nights in a Superior Room, with a private balcony overlooking centuries-old olive trees. Return flights are included, as is breakfast, when you can sample jams and honey made from fruits grown in the hotel's citrus grove.

£1049PP—THAILAND: TWO BEACH RESORTS IN TWO WEEKS

Sunwing Bangtao Beach is an upscale resort located on the shores of one of Phuket's best beaches. The X10 Khaolak Resort sits on Khao Lak's Nang Thong Beach, lined with coconut palms. This holiday combines a week at each hotel with return flights and transfers.

£3180PP—LUXURY ALL-INC CRYSTAL CRUISE W/FREE FLIGHTS

Crystal Symphony is a 6-star cruise ship. Everything is included, from butler service to fine dining at the likes of Chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matusuhisa's signature Umi Uma Restaurant and Sushi Bar. Sail round-trip from Lisbon to Arrecife and get free flights and a cabin upgrade to a Veranda Suite—worth an extra £950 per person.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo