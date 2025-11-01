Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

£69—RIVERSIDE MANOR IN YORKSHIRE

We will spend the night in a Grade II-listed manor overlooking the River Ouse. This elegant Yorkshire retreat is praised by members for its "magnificent" setting and "lovely" staff. The offer saves up to 61% compared with direct flexible rates, with stays available until March.

£305PP—3 NIGHTS AT LUXURY PORTUGUESE WINE ESTATE

Save up to 55% on 3-night stays at a hilltop luxury hotel in Portugal's Douro Valley. The property has a Michelin Key, awarded by The Michelin Guide to outstanding hotels around the world. This offer includes dinner, a wine-tasting experience, a cooking class, a boat cruise, and more. Flights are not included.

£499PP—A WEEK IN THE FRENCH ALPS

Skiers can head to Les Deux Alpes this winter for a full week in one of France's top resorts. Flights, transfers, and breakfast are included, with stays at the family-run Hotel Serre Palas—ideally located near the lifts and village centre. Save up to 45% on the usual package price, with departures from multiple UK airports in January and February 2026.

£399PP—5-STAR HOLIDAY IN THE SPANISH COUNTRYSIDE

We will fly to Madrid and escape to Guadalajara for a luxury countryside retreat at the 5-star Castilla Termal Brihuega. We will explore charming countryside villages and take scenic drives with car hire included. This package saves us 43% compared with booking the same trip independently.

£75PP—TOP WEST END SHOW AND DINNER

Whether you've seen it multiple times or never at all, "Les Misérables" is a timeless West End classic. We will see the iconic show (again) and dine on a 2-course meal with a drink at Atul Kochhar's nearby restaurant, Kanishka.

