Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£99—TWO NIGHTS AT CHOICE OF 15 COSY INNS

Upham Inns has a selection of characterful pubs with rooms in lovely villages across southern England. Stay two nights for £99 right through to spring, 2026. Choose from 15 rural retreats with savings of up to 67%.





Upham Inns has a selection of characterful pubs with rooms in lovely villages across southern England. Stay two nights for £99 right through to spring, 2026. Choose from 15 rural retreats with savings of up to 67%. £179—2 NIGHTS IN BOURNEMOUTH WITH SEA VIEWS AND DINNER

Stay two nights at the centrally located Park Central Hotel, minutes from the seafront and festive attractions. This Club Offer includes breakfast, a sea-view room, and dinner on the first night, saving us up to 44% compared with the hotel's flexible rates.





Stay two nights at the centrally located Park Central Hotel, minutes from the seafront and festive attractions. This Club Offer includes breakfast, a sea-view room, and dinner on the first night, saving us up to 44% compared with the hotel's flexible rates. £299PP—ISLE OF WIGHT ROYAL RETREAT WITH FERRY AND TASTING MENU

Albert Cottage, once owned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, offers us a royal-themed two-night stay with breakfast, cocktails, a 7-course tasting menu, and ferry travel included. This exclusive package saves £352 compared to assembling the trip independently.





Albert Cottage, once owned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, offers us a royal-themed two-night stay with breakfast, cocktails, a 7-course tasting menu, and ferry travel included. This exclusive package saves £352 compared to assembling the trip independently. £375—LUXURY BRUSSELS HOTELS FOR 2 NIGHTS

Enjoy a premium two-night stay at the 5-star Sofitel Brussels Europe, a refined hotel praised by The Michelin Guide . Overlooking the elegant Parc Léopold and close to the city's grand boulevards, it offers spacious luxury rooms, attentive service, and a sophisticated brasserie and bar. Breakfast and welcome drinks are included, with savings of up to 36% on flexible rates.





Enjoy a premium two-night stay at the 5-star Sofitel Brussels Europe, a refined hotel praised by . Overlooking the elegant Parc Léopold and close to the city's grand boulevards, it offers spacious luxury rooms, attentive service, and a sophisticated brasserie and bar. Breakfast and welcome drinks are included, with savings of up to 36% on flexible rates. £119—PEMBROKESHIRE: 2-NIGHT COASTAL BREAK

Tenby, named one of Britain's "10 most genteel seaside towns" by The Daily Telegraph, is known for its Blue Flag beaches and pastel-painted Georgian houses. Imperial Hotel sits directly on Tenby South Beach, offering a prime seafront location. This 2-night escape includes breakfast and saves us up to 62% compared with regular rates.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Media Contact:

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo