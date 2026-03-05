Travelzoo Promotes Travel Enthusiasm at World's Largest Travel Trade Show

BERLIN, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ITB Berlin, Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, was the protagonist of travel enthusiasm. It stood out with its presentation of the intensity and complete experience of travel, displayed on a 12-meter (40 feet) wide LED screen. It was among the most talked about.

To show the intensity that travel can provide in every moment, Travelzoo presented striking, ultra-slow-motion footage of destinations around the world, paired with haptic materials, curated fragrances and carefully selected food and healthy drink options. The result was a multi-sensory space designed to reflect what it feels to be a travel enthusiast.

A travel enthusiast is someone with a deeply passionate, often insatiable, desire to explore new places, cultures and experiences. They are eager to learn about different ways of life, history and cuisines. They often allocate a significant portion of their time and disposable income towards travel.

Travelzoo and its club members believe: Travel, like love, is a total immersion. It moves the brain, the body, all senses and the soul.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

