Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new program to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Purchases may be made, from time to time, in the open market and will be funded from available cash. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the level of Travelzoo's cash balances, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities.

