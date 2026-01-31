Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£153—PRAGUE: STAY 2 NIGHTS IN A SUITE

Hotel Suite Home Prague is close to the city's must-see sights. This two-night stay in a Superior Suite is less than £77 per person. It includes early check-in, daily breakfast and welcome drinks, plus prosecco and chocolates on arrival.

£4990PP—6-STAR ALL-INC CRUISE, 44% OFF

This fly-cruise starts with three nights at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort. Then, luxury 6-star ship, Seven Seas Navigator, spends ten nights exploring the South Pacific. Ultra all-inclusive board covers speciality dining, unlimited drinks, excursions, and Wi-Fi. At £4990 per person, we save £3961.

£758PP—FOODIE ESCAPE TO LUXURY ITALIAN ESTATE, SAVE 51%

Relais Roncolo 1888 was once the private residence of Marquis Manodori. It's now a luxury boutique hotel. This 3-night stay includes accommodation in a Garden Suite with breakfast. Plus, cooking classes, wine and balsamic tastings, and a winery visit.

£440—DEVON: 2 NIGHTS WITH SEA VIEWS & DINNERS

Saunton Sands sits on a Devon clifftop. 2-night stays in a sea-view room come with breakfast and a 3-course dinner for two on both evenings. Cream tea, a bottle of wine, and access to the award-winning spa facilities are also included.

