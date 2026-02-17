Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

£79—B&B FOR 2 AT 36 COUNTRY INNS THROUGH 2026

Coaching Inn Group's hotels include a Cornwall smugglers inn, a North Yorkshire manor, and a Welsh seaside retreat. Valid every Sunday throughout 2026, this offer is £79 for two people. It includes overnight accommodation in a Classic Room with full English breakfast. Choose from 36 properties across the UK.

£2499PP—AMAZON RAINFOREST, GALÁPAGOS & VOLCANOES

This tour follows Charles Darwin's footsteps to the Galápagos Islands. Spend 10 nights in Ecuador, starting in Quito—one of the highest capitals in the world. Explore the biodiversity of San Cristóbal and the Amazon Rainforest. Flights, baggage, hotel stays, and transfers are all included. We save £1300 on the normal selling price.

£254PP—TUSCANY: 4-NIGHT GETAWAY WITH FLORENCE DAYTRIP

Montecatini Terme is home to thermal springs and ancient spas. It's often described as Italy's version of Bath. Spend four nights at a traditional hotel just off the main piazza, with daily breakfast and dinner included. This package also comes with return train tickets to Florence, wine tasting, entry to the thermal spa, and funicular railway passes to the old town. Fly from a choice of six UK airports. We save 31–41% on the cost of booking everything separately.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

