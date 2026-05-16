Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

LONDON, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

47% OFF—LUXURY LONDON HOTEL WITH CHAMPAGNE BREAKFAST

South Place Hotel is a 5-star hotel in the City of London. For an overnight stay in a Deluxe Double room this summer, we negotiated a price of £199, including a champagne breakfast (worth £38). Travelzoo members also get late checkout until 1pm.

£249PP—CHIC ROME CITY BREAK WITH FLIGHTS, 37–46% OFF

Three nights at a new luxury hotel. This price includes return flights from three UK airports. Aria Palace by Omnia Hotels is next to the Teatro dell'Opera, right in the centre of the city.

£489PP—TWO NIGHTS AT OPULENT ISTANBUL HOTEL

Aliée Istanbul is a luxury hotel converted from five merchant storehouses that date back 600 years. Includes access to the spa. We negotiated 10% off the hotel's massage and Turkish hammam treatments. Guests can partake in expert-guided, complimentary rowing sessions along the shoreline as the sun rises.

£229—RYE: TWO NIGHTS AT HISTORIC INN WITH WINE TASTING

The Mermaid was a 15th-century smugglers' inn reputedly visited by Elizabeth I. Now, it's a cosy, characterful hotel with carefully preserved original features. Includes tour and wine-tasting at award-winning Gusbourne in the nearby Kent countryside.

Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

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Media Contact:

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SOURCE Travelzoo