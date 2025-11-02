Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$499—PORTUGAL VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

We'll stroll Lisbon's sunlit streets. We'll take in centuries of history. And enjoy freshly-caught seafood. All without the crowds. Roundtrip flights, 4 nights at a well-reviewed hotel and breakfast are included, saving over $340.





We will explore Bali's golden beaches, jungle retreats and deep-rooted culture. This twin-hotel escape includes it all. Stay 3 nights in a suite at a beachfront resort ($399). Then head inland for 3 nights in serene Ubud ($499). Both stays include breakfast, transfers, massages and drinks—up to 57% off.





This winter, we'll split our 5-night Hawaii stay between Oahu and Maui. Each steps from warm beaches and surf-ready waves. Club Members get flights, hotels, inter-island airfare and resort perks like yoga, cultural activities & more. Plus, savings up to $360.





Plan a quick getaway for $99 (or less) at top-rated hotels in favorite U.S. cities. From D.C.'s monuments to Tahoe's slopes. Florida's beaches to NYC's Times Square. This collection of hotels saves Club Members up to 70%.





We save 50% on spa experiences nationwide. Pay $75 for a $150 gift card valid at 500+ top spas, from Ritz-Carlton retreats to boutique hideaways. Use it anytime; it never expires.

