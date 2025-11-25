Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$399—NETHERLANDS VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

Visit Amsterdam's many museums. Float down the iconic canals. Ride bikes around the city like locals do. All without the crowds. Roundtrip flights, 4 nights at a centrally located hotel and daily breakfast are included, saving over $470.





Explore all that Music City has to offer. This stylish Midtown hotel boasts an extensive vinyl collection and freshly renovated rooms with Fender guitars. There's even a small live music venue on site. As Club Members, we get a waived nightly fee and a $100 credit for food and drinks.





This winter, head to one of the country's most spectacular national parks. Explore Yosemite without the peak-season crowds. Club Members can stay at this modern ranch that opened last year. Gold panning, ice skating and horseback riding are among the activities.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Media Contact:

Paige Cram – Los Angeles

+1 609 668 0645

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo