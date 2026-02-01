Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces five of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$399—HAWAII 4-STAR TRIP WITH FLIGHTS

Relax on world-famous Waikiki Beach this Spring. Go with roundtrip flights and 3 nights at a well-reviewed 4-star hotel. All taxes and fees are included. We save over $230.





Ubud is known for its lush jungles and picturesque rice paddies. Spend 5 nights in Bali's cultural capital at an all-villa resort. Breakfast, massages and other perks are included. We save up to 52% compared to regular prices.





Getaways for $99 or less at top-rated hotels in popular U.S. cities. From Boston's historic neighborhoods to Chicago's skyscrapers. New Orleans' French Quarter to San Francisco's iconic hills. We save up to 66%.





Explore northern Italy's lakes over 5 nights this spring or fall. Stay at a 4-star waterfront hotel on Lake Maggiore. With your included rental car, visit Lake Como, Milan and Switzerland. We save $495 with this flights-inclusive package.





We love the uncrowded white-sand beaches, high-end culinary scene and the low-key, private vibe. Stay at an iconic oceanfront resort that has been awarded two Michelin Keys. Deals here are rare. But we have negotiated for Club Members a rate of $524 per night. We save 40%. A $100 resort credit and bottle of wine are also included.





Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

