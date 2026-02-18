Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$899—HAWAII 16–NIGHT CRUISE

Sail roundtrip from California and explore four Hawaiian Islands over 16 nights. Travel in fall on this Princess cruise that includes meals & drinks. We save $840 per person compared to similar trips.

40% OFF—VERMONT STAYS INCL. SKI SEASON

Stowe is known for its snow-covered peaks and classic New England charm. This mountain escape includes stays now through March (peak ski season) and April–June. With rates from $139–$159 per night, Travelzoo members stay in an upgraded room with easy access to the slopes from the resort.

$319—THAILAND WEEKLONG BEACH RETREAT FOR 2

Relax beachfront in tropical Khao Lak at the adults-only Bangsak Village resort. Over 7 nights, two guests enjoy daily breakfast, cocktails and a Thai massage. Some of the world's best snorkeling spots and excursions are also nearby.

These offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

