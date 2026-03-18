Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

News provided by

Travelzoo

Mar 18, 2026, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

  • $69—ROOM UPGRADE AT VEGAS 4-STAR HOTEL
    Legendary—and renovated—Sahara Las Vegas resort. Elvis, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe have all entertained here. As Club Members, we save over 40% with a waived nightly resort fee ($54.95 value), $25 credit and upgraded room all included.
  • $185 & UP—SOUTH FLORIDA RESORT WITH $189 IN PERKS
    Relax in an infinity pool with ocean views or in the sand at this 4-star beachfront resort in Hollywood, Florida. Club Members score reduced rates, plus $189 in perks, including: $100 resort credit, welcome drinks and a waived resort fee. We save over 55% vs. comparable hotels.
  • $159—STYLISH SAN FRANCISCO HOTEL WITH BREAKFAST
    Stay at the sophisticated Clift Royal Sonesta San Francisco—just two blocks from popular Union Square. Spring & summer availability. Includes daily breakfast, waived resort fees, late checkout and an upgraded room. We save over 60% compared to regular rates.

These offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Travelzoo Wins Three Gold Awards at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards

Travelzoo Wins Three Gold Awards at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, received three Gold awards at the 17th annual Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs)....
Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the UK

Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the UK. Rigorously vetted and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

Leisure & Tourism

Leisure & Tourism

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics