Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces three of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$69—ROOM UPGRADE AT VEGAS 4-STAR HOTEL

Legendary—and renovated—Sahara Las Vegas resort. Elvis, Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe have all entertained here. As Club Members, we save over 40% with a waived nightly resort fee ($54.95 value), $25 credit and upgraded room all included.

$185 & UP—SOUTH FLORIDA RESORT WITH $189 IN PERKS

Relax in an infinity pool with ocean views or in the sand at this 4-star beachfront resort in Hollywood, Florida. Club Members score reduced rates, plus $189 in perks, including: $100 resort credit, welcome drinks and a waived resort fee. We save over 55% vs. comparable hotels.

$159—STYLISH SAN FRANCISCO HOTEL WITH BREAKFAST

Stay at the sophisticated Clift Royal Sonesta San Francisco—just two blocks from popular Union Square. Spring & summer availability. Includes daily breakfast, waived resort fees, late checkout and an upgraded room. We save over 60% compared to regular rates.

These offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones

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SOURCE Travelzoo