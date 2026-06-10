Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces four of many new Club Offers for Club Members in the U.S.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

$499—HAWAII HILTON VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

For 3 nights this summer or fall, enjoy world-famous Waikiki Beach. Roundtrip flights, a 4-star Hilton hotel stay and all taxes are included. We also negotiated an upgraded Ocean View Room and waived resort fees.



For 3 nights this summer or fall, enjoy world-famous Waikiki Beach. Roundtrip flights, a 4-star Hilton hotel stay and all taxes are included. We also negotiated an upgraded Ocean View Room and waived resort fees. $599—JAMAICA ALL-INCLUSIVE VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

Spend 7 nights in Negril at the Samsara Cliff Resort—located above the Caribbean Sea. Roundtrip flights, an oceanfront room, meals and drinks are included. As Club Members, we save over $500 per person.

$699—AZORES: 6 NIGHTS, FLIGHTS & CAR RENTAL

Sao Miguel Island is part of Portugal's stunning Azores archipelago. Find hiking trails surrounded by lush greenery, a dramatic coastline and old-world charm. This trip covers roundtrip flights, 6 nights in a well-located hotel and a rental car.

$599—NEW 5-STAR COSTA RICA RESORT

Perched atop a 300-foot cliff facing the Pacific sits this new 5-star Guanacaste resort. We've negotiated upgraded Ocean View accommodations for Club Members. Daily breakfast for two is also included. Stays here normally cost $1200 (or more) per night.

Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: https://travelzoo.com

Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Jones – New York

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo