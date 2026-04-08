Club Travalia Expands Its All-Inclusive Resort Collection With New Curated Resort Additions

MIAMI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Travalia continues to grow its curated All-Inclusive Resort Collection with the addition of four highly sought-after resorts across Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. These new additions reflect the Club's ongoing commitment to offering members flexible, experience-driven vacations in destinations that consistently deliver value, comfort, and memorable stays.

As highlighted in recent Club Travalia reviews, members appreciate the variety, simplicity, and transparency behind the Club's resort offerings. This expansion further strengthens that promise by introducing properties that cater to adults-only travelers, families, couples, and multi-generational groups alike.

New Additions to the All-Inclusive Resort Collection Include:

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya (Mexico)

An adults-only beachfront retreat featuring oceanfront swim-up suites, elevated dining, and spa-focused relaxation. This resort blends laid-back island energy with Riviera Maya sophistication, ideal for couples and adults seeking a refined escape.



An adults-only beachfront retreat featuring oceanfront swim-up suites, elevated dining, and spa-focused relaxation. This resort blends laid-back island energy with Riviera Maya sophistication, ideal for couples and adults seeking a refined escape. Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancún (Mexico)

A vibrant, family-friendly resort surrounded by tropical gardens and lively entertainment. Designed for travelers of all ages, this property combines relaxed comfort, gourmet flavors, and a welcoming Caribbean atmosphere.



A vibrant, family-friendly resort surrounded by tropical gardens and lively entertainment. Designed for travelers of all ages, this property combines relaxed comfort, gourmet flavors, and a welcoming Caribbean atmosphere. Nickelodeon™ Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)

A family-focused destination offering themed suites, immersive character experiences, and access to the Aqua Nick water park. Perfect for families looking to balance entertainment, convenience, and all-inclusive comfort under the Caribbean sun.





A family-focused destination offering themed suites, immersive character experiences, and access to the Aqua Nick water park. Perfect for families looking to balance entertainment, convenience, and all-inclusive comfort under the Caribbean sun. Azul Beach Resort Negril (Jamaica)

Located on Jamaica's iconic Seven Mile Beach, this laid-back resort offers beachfront relaxation, local flavors, and an easygoing atmosphere suited for couples, families, and small groups seeking a stress-free island getaway.

These additions complement Club Travalia's broader resort and travel portfolio while reinforcing the Club's core philosophy: flexible travel, real value, and destinations that deliver quality time without complexity.

Members enjoy access to all-inclusive stays where meals, activities, and resort amenities are included, along with the support of a dedicated member representative who helps ensure each vacation fits the member's travel style and expectations.

As Club Travalia continues to evolve, member feedback and real-world experiences remain central to how the collection is curated, a theme frequently reflected in ongoing Club Travalia reviews and member testimonials.

About Club Travalia

Club Travalia is a modern travel membership club offering access to a curated selection of all-inclusive resorts, cruise experiences, and flexible vacation benefits. Designed for travelers who value simplicity, transparency, and choice, Club Travalia empowers members to travel smarter while enjoying memorable stays in top destinations worldwide.

Learn more at www.clubtravalia.club, where travelers can explore membership benefits, resort options, and real Club Travalia reviews

SOURCE Club Travalia