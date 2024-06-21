CLUE: This Naturalized U.S. Citizen Is Now Honored With a Forever Stamp; CORRECT RESPONSE: Who Is Alex Trebek?

The first-day-of-issue event for the Alex Trebek stamp is free and open to the public. Details about the event are below. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #AlexTrebekStamp.

Who: Michael Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service Ken Jennings, "JEOPARDY!" host Jean Trebek, wife of Alex Trebek



When: Monday, July 22, 2024, at 4 p.m. Pacific time



Where: John Calley Park Sony Pictures Studios 10371 Culver Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232



RSVP: In order to enter the Sony Studios lot, attendees must register at:

usps.com/alextrebekstamp



Background: This stamp commemorates Alex Trebek (1940–2020), the longtime host of the television quiz show "JEOPARDY!" who became a respected and beloved presence in millions of homes.



The grid of 20 identical stamps resembles the array of video monitors that form the "JEOPARDY!" game board.



On the stamp is written the prompt, "THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW 'JEOPARDY!' FOR 37 SEASONS" and underneath, upside down, is the correct response: "Who is Alex Trebek?"



On the stamp pane, relevant category headers appear at the top of each column of stamps, and to the left is a photograph of Trebek with a portion of the "Jeopardy!" set behind him.



Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.



The Alex Trebek stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

"JEOPARDY!" is produced by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). In April, SPT launched the 60th Diamond Celebration, a campaign bringing fans a year filled with engaging experiences, limited-edition merchandise and more to celebrate the show's remarkable legacy. For more information, please visit: jeopardy.com/60th-diamond-celebration.

Please note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly owned and joint-venture production companies across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Co., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp.

About JEOPARDY!

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 40th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of more than 20 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 44 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for "celebrating and rewarding knowledge." It originally debuted on March 30, 1964. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Co.; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both units of Paramount.

Follow Jeopardy! Jeopardy.com | Facebook | X | YouTube | Instagram | Tik Tok

Media contacts: Melissa Chavez

[email protected]

James McKean

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service