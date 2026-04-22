Clumio Extends Its Rapid Recovery and Resilience Capabilities to Google Cloud

Brings immutable, SaaS-based protection and resilience to petabyte-scale datasets in Google Cloud Storage that are critical for the agentic AI era

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced that, based on strong customer demand, Clumio, a Commvault company, is extending its cloud-native cyber resilience capabilities to Google Cloud Storage, while expanding support for the leading hyperscaler environments. Customers using Google Cloud Storage can leverage Clumio to protect and recover large-scale datasets powering AI and analytics workloads.

With this announcement, Clumio is bringing proven resilience capabilities to multi-cloud environments. Multi-cloud adoption is becoming an industry standard, with 84% of cloud leaders indicating they intentionally use multiple cloud environments to enable AI, balance risks, and manage mass datasets.1

However, across clouds, many organizations still rely on manual, time-consuming processes to protect and recover their critical data and cloud-based workloads. These legacy solutions can leave data vulnerable to ransomware and accidental deletion – and allow errors from bad code or human mistakes to flow downstream, eroding trust in AI and analytics. They also often lack air-gapped, immutable data protection, and simple, scalable recovery workflows required for modern cloud and AI environments.

Clumio for Google Cloud Storage is engineered to help close these resilience gaps. As a cloud-native resilience solution, Clumio enables organizations to protect and recover large-scale cloud data and AI workloads with simplicity, proven performance, and built-in data security capabilities that Clumio is known for today.

"Google Cloud is a key partner for our multi-cloud strategy, unlocking new capabilities and AI for our organization and our enterprise customers," said Alex Grach, Head of Engineering, Trusted Data Platform at Atlassian. "With Clumio for Google Cloud, we will be able to restore massive volumes of cloud data with a cloud-native SaaS solution that is easy to use and highly scalable."

Delivered as a fully managed SaaS platform, Clumio provides isolated, immutable backups stored in an air-gapped vault away from the primary data. This is important because if the primary data is held for ransom, air-gapped data can still remain secure. This also helps protect against accidental deletion and operational errors without requiring organizations to deploy or manage backup infrastructure. Additionally, it allows organizations to recover data reliably after outages, bad code pushes, cyberattacks, or human error.

Additional key benefits for customers

Reduce business risk from downtime and data loss: Protect customer-facing applications, analytics, and AI systems, even as data spans multiple cloud environments.

Protect customer-facing applications, analytics, and AI systems, even as data spans multiple cloud environments. Maintain a consistent protection and resilience experience across cloud environments: Use unified policies and consistent workflows to reduce operational complexity as more organizations embrace a multi-cloud approach to managing, protecting, and storing data.

Use unified policies and consistent workflows to reduce operational complexity as more organizations embrace a multi-cloud approach to managing, protecting, and storing data. Support compliance and audit requirements: Enable organizations to support compliance initiatives with isolated, immutable backups that can be critical for regulated environments.

"Resilience must be just as dynamic as the modern AI-first cloud environment it protects," said Woon Ho Jung, Chief Technology Officer of Clumio, a Commvault company. "With Clumio now expanding to Google Cloud, we are enabling more customers to bring resilience to datasets that are powering today's AI transformation. This gives organizations confidence that no matter how or where disruption happens, they can recover."

"The explosion of data in the cloud utilized for AI and analytics has created a demand for data protection and resilience strategies that go beyond legacy backup approaches," said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President at IDC. "Solutions, such as the one from Clumio for Google Cloud, is designed to provide the air gapped, highly scalable, cloud-native recovery that is imperative for today's modern agentic enterprise."

Availability and Pricing

Clumio for Google Cloud is available for early access today and is targeted for general availability (GA) in summer 2026. More information about Clumio can be found here.

Join Commvault at Google Cloud Next 2026

Commvault's latest data and AI resilience offerings, including with Clumio, take center stage at this year's Google Cloud Next (Booth #3617) from April 22-24 in Las Vegas. Show attendees can learn about recent announcements, engage in hands-on demos, and gain valuable insights on advancing resilience across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Register today.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Kyndryl. (2025). 2025 Kyndryl Readiness Report: Unlocking Cloud Readiness. https://www.kyndryl.com/content/dam/kyndrylprogram/doc/en/2025/cloud-readiness-report.pdf

SOURCE COMMVAULT