CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award

"On behalf of Sprint, it's an honor to be recognized by the Culture Marketing Council as Marketer of the Year," said Lorente. "At Sprint, we are on a mission to deepen consumer connections through relevant messaging and innovative activations that highlight Sprint services, products and value."

To be considered for this prestigious award, companies had to demonstrate a top-down commitment to multicultural marketing and significant spending commensurate with the opportunity in marketing efforts targeting Hispanics. Sprint's commitment to the Hispanic Market has grown over the past few years, driven primarily by a culture that also values diversity going all the way to the top with CEO Marcelo Claure, the first-ever US Hispanic CEO of a major telecommunications company in the USA, and CMO Roger Solé.

Under the strategic approach of 'promotion through emotion,' Sprint launched several product/service offerings specifically tailored to the Hispanic audience becoming the first US provider to allow customers to pay for a loved one's wireless plan in Mexico and El Salvador through its initiative with Movistar. Led by agency-of-record Alma, Sprint created 360-degree groundbreaking initiatives across emotional passion points in music, sports, and social responsibility. In addition to partnerships with entertainment platforms Pantaya, Flix Latino and TIDAL, Sprint amplified its relationship with brand ambassador Prince Royce, providing US Hispanic consumers access to unique and relevant experiences tied to Prince Royce's "FIVE" Tour. It served as the official wireless sponsor of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup for the sixth year in a row and was a major sponsor of the "Somos Una Voz" benefit concert, raising funds to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to those suffering from the effects of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Irma in Florida. During this time, Sprint also waived fees for long distance texts and calls for people in disaster areas to help them communicate with loved ones during this difficult period. This collection of seamless and strategic efforts earned Sprint the "ANA Multicultural Excellence Award - 2017 Hispanic Grand Prize winner," and a finalist spot in the Significant Results category.

"Sprint has gone beyond marketing to demonstrate its commitment to the Hispanic community and supported key causes to help the community in times of need, and that's why they are our 2018 Marketer of the Year," said CMC Executive Director Horacio Gavilan.

Taking place June 4-6 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, the CMC Annual Conference is the premier multicultural marketing conference featuring dynamic and interactive sessions with notable newsmakers, C-suite leaders and top trendsetters in the industry. This year, the conference will educate the sharpest minds in media, marketing and communications on how to amp up their multicultural marketing innovation with the Power of C3: Creativity, Community and, above all, CULTURE. The new American mainstream, which is fueled by multicultural ethnicities and led by the dynamic state of the Hispanic consumer, is constantly evolving, but the three keys to ensure campaigns resonate and connect meaningfully with audiences remain the same: Creativity, Community & Culture.

About CMC:

Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first mobile 5G network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

