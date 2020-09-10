cmdty by Barchart Launches Innovative Basis Forecast Indexes for Corn and Soybeans

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces the launch of cmdty Basis Forecast Indexes for Corn and Soybeans that are updated daily and cover 850+ counties, Crop Reporting Districts, and States across the U.S.

Sitting within Barchart's cmdty product line, these forecasts combine historical seasonality and current spot pricing to generate a forward curve of expected basis, giving grain buyers, marketers, and producers a simplified way to price and market grain more effectively. Over 12,000 unique forecasts are calculated each day across nine rolling delivery windows, and are available via daily updates for cmdtyView Pro and API subscribers.

"Our Basis Forecasts demonstrate our commitment to offering the most innovative data products available in agriculture; and most importantly helps our clients make better decisions to drive their bottom line," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This tool allows grain buyers to price their curve more effectively, while producers and grain marketers can make better contracting decisions with insight on basis direction," added Haraburda.

As with all of cmdty's proprietary data, cmdtyView Pro users are enabled to receive this data immediately. Enterprise data clients can subscribe via API or file service.

To sign up for a free trial to cmdtyView Pro, please click here . To learn more about receiving API access to cmdty Basis Forecast Indexes, please visit our website .

Interested in learning more about cmdty by Barchart and our proprietary data sets? Register for the cmdtyExchange Virtual Grain Summit taking place September 21 - 23. This one-of-a-kind virtual event focuses on the latest trends, analysis and technology impacting the grain markets. On September 23, tune in for the "Talking Innovative Ag with Barchart" panel to get an in-depth look at the proprietary data sets we've made available to the agricultural marketplace, including our basis forecast indexes, as well as geo-based grain indexes, yield forecasts, and much more. To register for free, please visit our website .

