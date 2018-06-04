CME Group Reached Average Daily Volume of 20.1 Million Contracts in May 2018, Up 22 Percent from May 2017

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 34 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

Euro FX futures and options ADV grew 68 percent to 378,000 contracts

British pound futures and options ADV increased 20 percent to 140,000 contracts

Australian dollar futures and options ADV grew 28 percent to 123,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures and options ADV rose 25 percent to 97,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 11.6 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 30 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

Record daily volume for Interest Rate futures and options of 39.6 million contracts on May 29 , including records across Treasury futures, Fed Fund futures and Ultra 10-Year Treasury futures

, including records across Treasury futures, Fed Fund futures and Ultra 10-Year Treasury futures Record daily open interest for Ultra Treasury Bond futures of 1.1 million contracts on May 24

Treasury futures and options ADV increased 42 percent to 6.9 million contracts, including 39 percent growth in Treasury futures to 5.9 million contracts and 56 percent growth in Treasury options to 1 million contracts

Eurodollar futures and options ADV rose 15 percent to 4.4 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV grew 36 percent to 332,000 contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV rose 105 percent to 258,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 48 percent to 268,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 674,000 contracts per day in May 2018, up 25 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

Gold futures and options ADV grew 34 percent to 447,000 contracts

Copper futures and options ADV increased 38 percent to 117,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.4 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 22 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

Record daily open interest for Corn futures of 1.97 million contracts on May 30

Grain and Oilseed futures and options ADV increased 28 percent to 1.3 million contracts

Corn futures and options ADV increased 32 percent to 484,000 contracts

Soybean futures and options ADV grew 27 percent to 295,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV rose 20 percent to 58,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 2.6 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 12 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

E-mini NASDAQ 100 futures and options ADV grew 47 percent to 358,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options averaged 201,000 contracts per day, up 72 percent

Options volume averaged 3.6 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 5 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

Interest Rate options ADV increased 12 percent to 2.3 million contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV rose 27 percent to 142,000 contracts

Agricultural options ADV grew 27 percent to 303,000 contracts, including a 28 percent increase in electronic options to 229,000 contracts

FX options ADV rose 12 percent to 83,000 contracts

Metals options ADV grew 12 percent to 54,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.7 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 1 percent from May 2017. Highlights include:

Record daily open interest for RBOB physical gasoline futures of 501,000 contracts on May 22

Record daily open interest for Brent futures of 229,000 contracts on May 25

Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 7 percent to 1.8 million contracts

WTI Crude Oil futures ADV grew 13 percent to 1.4 million contracts

Refined products futures and options ADV rose 8 percent to 424,000 contracts

Heating Oil futures and options ADV increased 11 percent to 199,000 contracts

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



May 2018 May 2017

Trading Days 22 22









PRODUCT LINE May 2018 May 2017 Percent Change Interest Rates 11,604 8,916 30% Equity Indexes 2,622 2,347 12% Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,102 823 34% Energy 2,701 2,669 1% Agricultural Commodities 1,442 1,185 22% Metals 674 540 25% Total 20,146 16,480 22%













VENUE May 2018 May 2017 Percent Change Open outcry 1,092 1,038 0% CME Globex 18,358 14,719 25% Privately negotiated 696 733 -4%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE May-18 Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 Interest Rates 10,019 11,253 11,948 10,699 Equity Indexes 3,475 4,228 4,096 3,608 Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,019 1,010 1,100 1,069 Energy 2,557 2,583 2,754 2,771 Agricultural Commodities 1,587 1,764 1,593 1,446 Metals 680 685 713 662 Total 19,337 21,523 22,204 20,254









VENUE May-18 Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 Open outcry 1,184 1,462 1,556 1,412 Electronic 17,482 19,293 19,796 18,032 Privately negotiated 671 768 851 810

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Interest Rates 0.472 0.464 0.476 0.471 Equity Indexes 0.776 0.781 0.796 0.785 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.755 0.762 0.766 0.789 Energy 1.159 1.140 1.137 1.120 Agricultural Commodities 1.259 1.246 1.246 1.255 Metals 1.397 1.367 1.362 1.333 Total 0.721 0.706 0.723 0.738

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform. CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives. CME Group products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-reached-average-daily-volume-of-20-1-million-contracts-in-may-2018--up-22-percent-from-may-2017--300658635.html

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

