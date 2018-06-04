CME Group Reached Average Daily Volume of 20.1 Million Contracts in May 2018, Up 22 Percent from May 2017

- Record total daily volume of 51.9 million contracts traded on May 29

- Double-digit growth across FX, Interest Rates, Metals, Agriculture and Equity Index products

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 20.1 million contracts during May 2018, up 22 percent from May 2017. Open interest at the end of May was 126 million contracts, an increase of 2 percent from the end of May 2017, and up 16 percent from year-end 2017. 

May volume was buoyed by an all-time daily volume record of 51.9 million contracts traded on May 29.

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 34 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • Euro FX futures and options ADV grew 68 percent to 378,000 contracts
  • British pound futures and options ADV increased 20 percent to 140,000 contracts
  • Australian dollar futures and options ADV grew 28 percent to 123,000 contracts
  • Canadian dollar futures and options ADV rose 25 percent to 97,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 11.6 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 30 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • Record daily volume for Interest Rate futures and options of 39.6 million contracts on May 29, including records across Treasury futures, Fed Fund futures and Ultra 10-Year Treasury futures
  • Record daily open interest for Ultra Treasury Bond futures of 1.1 million contracts on May 24
  • Treasury futures and options ADV increased 42 percent to 6.9 million contracts, including 39 percent growth in Treasury futures to 5.9 million contracts and 56 percent growth in Treasury options to 1 million contracts
  • Eurodollar futures and options ADV rose 15 percent to 4.4 million contracts
  • Fed Fund futures ADV grew 36 percent to 332,000 contracts
  • Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV rose 105 percent to 258,000 contracts
  • Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 48 percent to 268,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 674,000 contracts per day in May 2018, up 25 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • Gold futures and options ADV grew 34 percent to 447,000 contracts
  • Copper futures and options ADV increased 38 percent to 117,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.4 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 22 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • Record daily open interest for Corn futures of 1.97 million contracts on May 30
  • Grain and Oilseed futures and options ADV increased 28 percent to 1.3 million contracts
  • Corn futures and options ADV increased 32 percent to 484,000 contracts
  • Soybean futures and options ADV grew 27 percent to 295,000 contracts
  • Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV rose 20 percent to 58,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 2.6 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 12 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • E-mini NASDAQ 100 futures and options ADV grew 47 percent to 358,000 contracts
  • E-mini Dow futures and options averaged 201,000 contracts per day, up 72 percent

Options volume averaged 3.6 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 5 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • Interest Rate options ADV increased 12 percent to 2.3 million contracts
  • Weekly Treasury options ADV rose 27 percent to 142,000 contracts
  • Agricultural options ADV grew 27 percent to 303,000 contracts, including a 28 percent increase in electronic options to 229,000 contracts
  • FX options ADV rose 12 percent to 83,000 contracts
  • Metals options ADV grew 12 percent to 54,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.7 million contracts per day in May 2018, up 1 percent from May 2017.  Highlights include:

  • Record daily open interest for RBOB physical gasoline futures of 501,000 contracts on May 22
  • Record daily open interest for Brent futures of 229,000 contracts on May 25
  • Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 7 percent to 1.8 million contracts
  • WTI Crude Oil futures ADV grew 13 percent to 1.4 million contracts
  • Refined products futures and options ADV rose 8 percent to 424,000 contracts
  • Heating Oil futures and options ADV increased 11 percent to 199,000 contracts

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)





Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)


May 2018

May 2017

Trading Days

22

22




PRODUCT LINE

May 2018

May 2017

Percent Change

Interest Rates

11,604

8,916

30%

Equity Indexes

2,622

2,347

12%

Foreign Exchange (FX)

1,102

823

34%

Energy

2,701

2,669

1%

Agricultural Commodities

1,442

1,185

22%

Metals

674

540

25%

   Total

20,146

16,480

22%






VENUE

 May 2018

May 2017

Percent Change

Open outcry

1,092

1,038

0%

CME Globex

18,358

14,719

25%

Privately negotiated

696

733

-4%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES


Average Daily Volume (In thousands) 


3-Month Period Ending

PRODUCT LINE

May-18

Apr-18

Mar-18

Feb-18

Interest Rates

10,019

11,253

11,948

10,699

Equity Indexes

3,475

4,228

4,096

3,608

Foreign Exchange (FX)

1,019

1,010

1,100

1,069

Energy

2,557

2,583

2,754

2,771

Agricultural Commodities

1,587

1,764

1,593

1,446

Metals

680

685

713

662

   Total

19,337

21,523

22,204

20,254





VENUE

May-18

Apr-18

Mar-18

Feb-18

Open outcry

1,184

1,462

1,556

1,412

Electronic

17,482

19,293

19,796

18,032

Privately negotiated

671

768

851

810

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)


3-Month Period Ending

PRODUCT LINE

Apr-18

Mar-18

Feb-18

Jan-18

Interest Rates

0.472

0.464

0.476

0.471

Equity Indexes

0.776

0.781

0.796

0.785

Foreign Exchange (FX)

0.755

0.762

0.766

0.789

Energy

1.159

1.140

1.137

1.120

Agricultural Commodities

1.259

1.246

1.246

1.255

Metals

1.397

1.367

1.362

1.333

   Total

0.721

0.706

0.723

0.738

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk.  CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform.  CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offers clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives.  CME Group products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

