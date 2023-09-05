CME Group Reports Second-Highest August ADV on Record

Double-digit growth in Interest Rate, Energy, Agricultural, Metals and options products

Highest-volume August for Equity Index futures and options and Agricultural options products

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid ongoing geopolitical, economic and weather-related uncertainties, CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its August 2023 market statistics, including average daily volume (ADV) of 24.2 million contracts, an increase of 14% from 2022 and the second-highest ADV for the month of August on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

August 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 13.0 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.5 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.4 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.4 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 769,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 495,000 contracts

Additional August 2023 product highlights compared to August 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 22%

Record U.S. Treasury futures open interest of 19,823,052 contracts on August 23



SOFR futures ADV increased 61% to 3.1 million contracts



SOFR options ADV increased 117% to 1.1 million contracts



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury futures ADV increased 60% to 656,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 2%

E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 44% to 1.4 million contracts



E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 8% to 661,000 contracts



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 99% to 77,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 32%

Interest Rate options ADV increased 24% to 2.2 million contracts



Equity Index options ADV increased 46% to a record 1.5 million contracts



Energy options ADV increased 50% to 297,000 contracts



Agricultural options ADV increased 15% to 283,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 17%

RBOB Gasoline futures ADV increased 34% to 190,000 contracts



Natural Gas options ADV increased 87% to 155,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 15%

Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 29% to 137,000 contracts



Chicago SRW Wheat options ADV increased 42% to 31,000 contracts



Live Cattle options ADV increased 36% to 14,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 16%

Copper futures ADV increased 21% to 115,000 contracts



Silver options ADV increased 93% to 8,700 contracts



Platinum futures ADV increased 32% to 21,000 contracts

International ADV increased 22% to 6.9 million contracts

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.3 million contracts represented 35.8% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.1% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 9% to $291.9B

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group