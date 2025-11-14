CMI Launches YouTube Channel: Advancing Evidence-Based Contingency Management Through Accessible, High-Quality Educational Resources

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contingency Management Innovations (CMI), the leader in technology-enabled solutions for substance use treatment, today announced the launch of its official YouTube channel, a new resource designed to broaden access to clear, practical education on Contingency Management (CM) and digital program implementation for healthcare providers, program administrators, and community partners.

The channel provides a growing library of concise videos that break down the core principles of CM and illustrate why it remains one of the most effective behavioral health interventions for stimulant use disorder and beyond. Each video aims to make CM approachable and actionable by translating decades of research into real-world strategies that support sustained engagement, measurable behavior change, and improved treatment outcomes.

Content on the channel covers a wide range of high-value topics, including:

How CM reinforces positive behaviors and strengthens long-term recovery

How digital platforms enable real-time monitoring, transparent incentive management, and secure reward delivery

Ways to reduce administrative and operational burden while maintaining full regulatory and financial compliance

Practical guidance for program design, staffing, workflows, and reporting

Real-world case examples showing how healthcare organizations are achieving stronger outcomes with CM-supported care

"CMI is committed to making Contingency Management both accessible and practical," said Larry Klimczyk, Chief Commercial Officer, CMI. "Our YouTube channel extends that mission by offering short, actionable, educational content that shows how technology can transform behavioral health programs."

In addition to foundational explainer videos, subscribers can expect technology walk-throughs, demonstrations of key features, interviews with clinicians and subject-matter experts, and best-practice insights drawn from active CM programs across the country. Each piece of content is designed to help providers build confidence, streamline implementation, and accelerate adoption of evidence-based CM practices.

Subscribe to the CMI YouTube channel for the latest insights, tutorials, and success stories:

https://www.youtube.com/@ContingencyManagement

About Contingency Management Innovations (CMI)

CMI develops technology-enabled solutions that modernize and scale Contingency Management programs for substance use treatment. By automating reward tracking, reporting, financial workflows, and compliance processes, CMI enables providers to deliver high-impact CM interventions efficiently, consistently, and securely. CMI platforms are used by hundreds of providers and thousands of patients nationwide, advancing measurable improvements in engagement, retention, and recovery outcomes.

SOURCE Q2I