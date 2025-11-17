PARCA Brings Agentic AI to Community Corrections, Advancing the Future of Probation and Parole

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2i today announced the expansion of its Probation and Reentry Coach Application (PARCA), a digital platform that utilizes Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance supervision, accountability, and rehabilitation in community corrections. Developed with support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and in collaboration with George Mason University, RTI International, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), PARCA represents a new approach to applying data and behavioral science to person-centered supervision.

Across the United States, probation and parole officers manage increasingly complex caseloads with limited resources. PARCA helps address these pressures by closing the gap between assessment and action, turning case plans into clear, achievable goals clients can work on daily and officers can support in real time. Secure mobile communication, automated reminders, and structured positive reinforcement keep clients engaged between visits, while officers gain insight into progress, engagement patterns, and emerging risks.

"At its core, PARCA is about making supervision more responsive and human," said Dr. Faye Taxman, Principal Investigator of the NIH-funded project. "The platform translates decades of behavioral science into practical, daily support, helping officers coach rather than just monitor, and helping clients stay motivated and accountable between visits."

Using Agentic AI, PARCA interprets case plans and risk/needs assessments into structured SMART goals connected to verified agency and community services. The system delivers timely guidance, reminders, incentives, and alerts while streamlining documentation so officers can focus more on relationship-building and rehabilitation.

"These types of innovations represent exactly the kind of progress our field needs," said Veronica Cunningham, Director/CEO of the American Probation and Parole Association. "By integrating proven behavioral science with responsible AI, we can give officers the tools to make supervision more effective, more personal, and ultimately, more successful for individuals on the path to positive change."

As justice agencies nationwide modernize their supervision strategies, PARCA provides a scalable, evidence-based framework to enhance public safety and improve outcomes through intelligent, human-centered technology.

"Technology should empower human connection, not replace it, and AI has enormous potential when it strengthens rather than substitutes the human role. It should deliver better outcomes, not just faster processes," said Steve Jenkins, CEO of Q2i. "PARCA provides officers with tools that extend their capacity for engagement and insight, helping agencies implement evidence-based practices more effectively while giving officers more time to focus on people, not paperwork."

