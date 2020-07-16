CMMC Academy Announces Virtual Summit Featuring CMMC Leaders from the U.S. Department of Defense, CMMC Accreditation Body, and Defense Industry

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMMC Academy today announced a virtual summit on CMMC readiness for prime contractors and subcontractors. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 22, at 4 PM ET.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) model was created to help protect and secure the defense supply chain. Accordingly, prime contractors and their subcontractors may be required to comply with CMMC in order to be eligible to be awarded DoD contracts.

The CMMC Academy Virtual Summit will provide insights from CMMC leaders and explore relevant topics such as the international impacts of CMMC, and the legal aspects of the cybersecurity model. The focus of the event is on how prime contractors and their subcontractors can get ready for CMMC assessments.

Katie Arrington, Chief Information Security Officer for the U.S. Department of Defense Acquisitions Office, will be the keynote speaker. Additional guests include:

Regan Edens , Board of Directors at CMMC Accreditation Body

, Board of Directors at CMMC Accreditation Body Andrew Hoover , Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University and one of the original architects of the CMMC model.

, Software Engineering Institute at and one of the original architects of the CMMC model. Commander s.g Jesper Rasmussen , Defense Industrial Cooperation Attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy in the United States , who will provide an international perspective on CMMC.

, Defense Industrial Cooperation Attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy in , who will provide an international perspective on CMMC. Steve Shirley , Executive Director, National Defense Information Sharing & Analysis Center (ND-ISAC)

, Executive Director, National Defense Information Sharing & Analysis Center (ND-ISAC) Jeffrey Troy , President and CEO of Aviation ISAC.

, President and CEO of Aviation ISAC. Michael Mutek , General Counsel, Defense at Aerojet Rocketdyne; and Fred Geldon, Senior Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson, LLP, who will participate in the first CMMC Academy legal panel.

"As CMMC enters the readiness phase, prime contractors need to focus on the readiness of their subs in addition to their own readiness," said Tommy McDowell, General Manager of Celerium. "We're excited to host this virtual summit and bring together key CMMC leaders to provide insights into compliance and assessment for defense suppliers."

The virtual is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Registration is available here.

This virtual summit is hosted by the CMMC Academy, a free resource intended to help defense suppliers navigate the CMMC requirements. CMMC Academy is presented by Celerium, a leader in cyber threat intelligence and threat sharing solutions. Bank of America and Citi Private Bank are sponsors of the CMMC Academy, and the American Danish Business Council and Aviation ISAC are members of the Academy's International Alliance.

About Celerium

Celerium is a leading supplier of cyber threat intelligence and cyber threat sharing solutions for critical infrastructure organizations serving the defense, aviation, automotive, and financial services industries.

Celerium also powers the next generation of information-sharing organizations, including ISAOs and ISACs. Relied on by government agencies, enterprise risk management teams, CISOs, and SOC analysts, Celerium supports all critical infrastructure and market sectors. Learn more at www.celerium.com.

