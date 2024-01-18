CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services Sign Partnership Deal with COSCAP

News provided by

SoundExchange

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSCAP (Copyright Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), signs a partnership deal with CMRRA (The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency) and SX Works Global Publisher Services, both SoundExchange Companies, marking a significant international music rights management milestone.

Continue Reading
logo
logo

In a move that underscores the growing influence of Caribbean music, COSCAP has inked a partnership agreement with CMRRA to oversee the mechanical reproduction rights of its members across the Canadian marketplace. As collective management organizations, COSCAP and CMRRA share the common mission of safeguarding the reproduction rights of their valued members, including music publishers and self-published songwriters in Barbados and Canada. Enhancing the partnership, the SX Works Global Publisher Services division will help manage the end-to-end administration on behalf of COSCAP members with The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) in the United States. This partnership represents a tremendous stride toward fostering fairness and prosperity for COSCAP members in the music landscape in Canada and the United States.

COSCAP CEO Erica K. Smith Ph.D said: "COSCAP is proud to embark on this transformative journey with CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services. CMRRA has a proven track record of licensing, collecting, and distributing mechanical music royalties in the Canadian marketplace for the last 48 years for both major and independent publishers. SX Works Global Publisher Services work with The MLC enables our members a simple solution to collect their online mechanical royalties in the United States. This partnership not only secures the rights and proper payment for our talented members but also strengthens the global reach of Caribbean music."

CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services President Paul Shaver said: "We are honoured COSCAP has selected CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services to manage their repertoire across the music ecosystem in Canada and with The MLC in the United States, leveraging our integrated musical works and sound recording databases, ensures accurate revenue collection for Barbadianos publishers and self-published songwriters. As Caribbean music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, this collaboration will undoubtedly amplify the voices and contributions of these exceptional writers, artists, and publishers. CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services take immense pride in embarking on this transformative journey alongside COSCAP." 

About COSCAP

COSCAP is a Barbadian non-profit making copyright collective membership organisation representing, the performing and reproduction rights in music of composers, authors and publishers, and the related rights of performers and producers of sound recordings and videograms. For more information please visit www.coscap.org.

About CMRRA

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), a SoundExchange company, represents the vast majority of the music publishers doing business in Canada. CMRRA licenses dozens of digital services including all of the major online music services operating in Canada. It licenses, collects, and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca.

About SX Works Global Publisher Services:

SX Works Global Publisher Services, which originated with SoundExchange's acquisition of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), provides administration solutions to enable music publishers and self-published songwriters to manage their repertoire and musical works across the music ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.sx-works.com/sx-works.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange

Also from this source

ONEREPUBLIC RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

ONEREPUBLIC RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that OneRepublic has been honored with the...
SoundExchange Releases Top 20 Lists Of 2023

SoundExchange Releases Top 20 Lists Of 2023

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, is kicking off the new year with a look back at 2023's Top 20 Tracks ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.