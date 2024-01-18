CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services Sign Partnership Deal with COSCAP

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSCAP (Copyright Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), signs a partnership deal with CMRRA (The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency) and SX Works Global Publisher Services, both SoundExchange Companies, marking a significant international music rights management milestone.

logo

In a move that underscores the growing influence of Caribbean music, COSCAP has inked a partnership agreement with CMRRA to oversee the mechanical reproduction rights of its members across the Canadian marketplace. As collective management organizations, COSCAP and CMRRA share the common mission of safeguarding the reproduction rights of their valued members, including music publishers and self-published songwriters in Barbados and Canada. Enhancing the partnership, the SX Works Global Publisher Services division will help manage the end-to-end administration on behalf of COSCAP members with The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) in the United States. This partnership represents a tremendous stride toward fostering fairness and prosperity for COSCAP members in the music landscape in Canada and the United States.

COSCAP CEO Erica K. Smith Ph.D said: "COSCAP is proud to embark on this transformative journey with CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services. CMRRA has a proven track record of licensing, collecting, and distributing mechanical music royalties in the Canadian marketplace for the last 48 years for both major and independent publishers. SX Works Global Publisher Services work with The MLC enables our members a simple solution to collect their online mechanical royalties in the United States. This partnership not only secures the rights and proper payment for our talented members but also strengthens the global reach of Caribbean music."

CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services President Paul Shaver said: "We are honoured COSCAP has selected CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services to manage their repertoire across the music ecosystem in Canada and with The MLC in the United States, leveraging our integrated musical works and sound recording databases, ensures accurate revenue collection for Barbadianos publishers and self-published songwriters. As Caribbean music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, this collaboration will undoubtedly amplify the voices and contributions of these exceptional writers, artists, and publishers. CMRRA and SX Works Global Publisher Services take immense pride in embarking on this transformative journey alongside COSCAP."

About COSCAP

COSCAP is a Barbadian non-profit making copyright collective membership organisation representing, the performing and reproduction rights in music of composers, authors and publishers, and the related rights of performers and producers of sound recordings and videograms. For more information please visit www.coscap.org.

About CMRRA

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), a SoundExchange company, represents the vast majority of the music publishers doing business in Canada. CMRRA licenses dozens of digital services including all of the major online music services operating in Canada. It licenses, collects, and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca.

About SX Works Global Publisher Services:

SX Works Global Publisher Services, which originated with SoundExchange's acquisition of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), provides administration solutions to enable music publishers and self-published songwriters to manage their repertoire and musical works across the music ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.sx-works.com/sx-works.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange