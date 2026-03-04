CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Mayo Clinic Platform President Dr. John D. Halamka Join HIMSS26 Keynote Lineup

Jeremy Renner, Daymond John, Sumbul Ahmad Desai and Jon McNeill Round Out the Keynote Lineup in Las Vegas, March 9-12

LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition today announced Dr. Mehmet Oz, the 17th Administrator of the nation's largest healthcare agency (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and John D. Halamka, MD, MS, President of the Mayo Clinic Platform , as new powerhouse speakers joining the HIMSS26 keynote stage, taking place March 9–12 at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Addressing the inflection point of the US healthcare system - where technology serves as the catalyst that will revolutionize the patient-provider relationship, eliminate bureaucratic burden, combat fraud and waste, and restore America's health - Dr. Oz will be joined by senior CMS officials Amy Gleason and Kimberly Brandt for " ." Together, they will share their insights into improving patient and provider access to health data and pricing transparency, advancing prevention and chronic disease management, and leveraging technology to address inefficiencies in healthcare.

A leading voice in artificial intelligence, digital health and healthcare transformation, Dr. Halamka will deliver a keynote accompanied by an adjoining keynote experience from Jon McNeill, CEO of DVx Ventures and former President of Tesla and COO of Lyft, bringing together two globally recognized leaders in technology-driven transformation. Dr. Halamka will present, " Driving the Future of Health with Platform Innovation ," outlining how data platforms, AI and ecosystem-wide collaboration are enabling healthcare organizations to accelerate innovation and scale transformative care models.

Dr. Oz and Dr. Halamka's announcement adds to a robust HIMSS26 keynote lineup that reflects the expansive scope and global impact of healthcare transformation.

Sumbul Ahmad Desai, MD , Vice President of Fitness and Health, Apple, will share how wearable technology and human-centered design innovation are advancing clinical discovery. Entrepreneur and investor Daymond John will deliver insights on innovation, leadership and scaling disruptive ideas at the Emerge Experience, while actor and philanthropist will offer a deeply personal perspective on resilience, recovery and the essential role healthcare professionals play in restoring lives.

Together, the HIMSS26 keynote speakers represent a powerful convergence of clinical expertise, technological leadership, entrepreneurial vision and human experience.

