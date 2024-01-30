CMS Awards ICF $33 Million Digital Modernization Contract

ICF to Deliver Cloud Modernized Kidney Data Reporting System

RESTON, Va. , Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a $33 million recompete contract to continue the modernization of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) system for kidney dialysis data. The contract has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF is building an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-based solution for CMS' End Stage Renal Disease Quality Reporting System (EQRS), which aims to quickly collect, analyze and synthesize large amounts of patient data. With better, faster access to this data, physicians, transplant centers and dialysis organizations will be able to match patients more quickly with service providers, improve the quality of patient care and reduce patient costs.

"ICF is proud to collaborate with CMS on multiple digital modernization efforts that allow us to combine our cloud and advanced analytics services with our deep health expertise to drive agile, scalable solutions that improve the quality of patient care and accelerate positive health outcomes," said James Morgan, ICF chief operating officer. "At ICF, our goal is never to just get the job done; it is to make a real difference in people's lives. We look forward to doing just that through our continued partnership with CMS."

A leader in cloud modernization solutions, ICF has deployed hundreds of cloud migration implementations across numerous federal agencies to help them achieve their mission outcomes. An AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with over 230 certifications and 260 accreditations, ICF has experience implementing a full range of AWS capabilities from cloud operations, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud native development, cloud infrastructure, application modernization and migration, data sharing and more.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

Read more about ICF's digital modernization services and technology partnerships.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

