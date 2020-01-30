CMS Energy Announces 2019 Results, Delivers 17th Consecutive Year of Strong Performance and Raises 2020 Adjusted EPS Guidance

CMS Energy

Jan 30, 2020, 07:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today 2019 reported net income of $680 million or $2.39 per share, compared to reported net income of $657 million or $2.32 per share for 2018. CMS Energy announced $708 million of adjusted net income or adjusted earnings per share of $2.49 for 2019, compared to $2.33 for 2018.

CMS Energy raised its guidance for 2020 adjusted earnings to $2.64 - $2.68* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) or 6 to 8 percent annual adjusted earnings per share growth. Longer-term, adjusted earnings per share growth remains at 6 to 8 percent with a bias toward the midpoint.

"CMS Energy continues to be an industry leader operationally, environmentally and financially by delivering consistent results for our customers, employees and our investors," said Patti Poppe, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "We will not let up in 2020 as we continue to focus on our triple bottom line of people, planet and profit."

CMS Energy noted several accomplishments in 2019:

  • Approval with broad support of Consumers Energy's Integrated Resource Plan, providing for the closure of all the utility's coal plants and a 90% carbon reduction by 2040.
  • Committed to net-zero methane emissions by 2030 for our natural gas distribution system.
  • Increased Customer Satisfaction: Ranked #1 in J.D. Power Midwest Large Residential Gas Study.
  • Obtained regulatory support for $1.2 billion of gas infrastructure investment to improve safety and reliability.
  • Worked across the state to attract 75 megawatts of new electric load to Michigan, bringing an estimated 3,600 jobs and over $1.5 billion of investment.
  • Maintained first quartile Employee Engagement among US Utilities and exceeded the US High Performing Benchmark in Fortune's Most Admired and Best to Work for Companies lists.
  • Won the Edison Electric Institute's Mid-Cap Index Award for 5-year total shareholder return.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2019 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on January 30 at 8:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Investor Meeting."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in the attached summary financial statements. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Financial Results and Outlook

    2019 Results

Amount

Reported EPS

$2.39

Adjusted EPS

$2.49

2020 Updates

Amount

Adjusted EPS Guidance

$2.64 - $2.68*

Annual Dividend

$1.63


 

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/19

12/31/18

12/31/19

12/31/18













Operating revenue

$

1,795

$

1,829

$

6,845

$

6,873













Operating expenses

1,484

1,579

5,606

5,711













Operating Income

311

250

1,239

1,162













Other income (expense)

28

(3)

109

70













Interest charges

134

121

519

458













Income Before Income Taxes

205

126

829

774













Income tax expense

37

17

147

115













Net Income

168

109

682

659













Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

2

2













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

167

$

108

$

680

$

657


























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share

$

0.59

$

0.38

$

2.40

$

2.33

Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

0.58

0.38

2.39

2.32

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)



In Millions


As of


12/31/19

12/31/18

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

140

$

153

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

17


21

Other current assets

2,174


2,294

Total current assets

2,331


2,468

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

18,926


18,126

Other non-current assets

5,580


3,935

Total Assets

$

26,837

$

24,529









Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)

$

1,484

$

1,531

Non-current liabilities (1)

7,051


6,429

Capitalization






Debt, capital leases, and financing obligation (excluding securitization debt) (2)






Debt, capital leases, and financing obligation (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)

10,518


9,646

Non-recourse debt

2,478


1,854

Total debt, capital leases, and financing obligation (excluding securitization debt)

12,996


11,500

Noncontrolling interests

37


37

Common stockholders' equity

5,018


4,755

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

18,051


16,292

Securitization debt (2)

251


277

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

26,837

$

24,529









(1)     Excludes debt, capital leases, and financing obligation.









(2)     Includes current and non-current portions.


















CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











In Millions


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/19

12/31/18









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

175

$

204









Net cash provided by operating activities

1,790


1,703

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,816)


(2,606)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

(1,026)


(903)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,008


874









Total Cash Flows

$

(18)

$

(29)









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

157

$

175

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


12/31/19

12/31/18

12/31/19

12/31/18













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

167

$

108

$

680

$

657

Reconciling items:










Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

36

8

37

9

Tax impact

(9)

(*)

(9)

(*)

Gain on assets previously sold

-

-

(*)

(4)

Tax impact

-

-



1

  Tax reform

-

(4)

-

(4)













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

194

$

112

$

708

$

659













Average Common Shares Outstanding










Basic

283.0

282.6

283.0

282.2

Diluted

284.8

283.3

284.3

282.9













Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.59

$

0.38

$

2.40

$

2.33

Reconciling items:










Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

0.13

0.03

0.13

0.03

Tax impact

(0.03)

(*)

(0.03)

(*)

Gain on assets previously sold

-

-

(*)

(0.01)

Tax impact

-

-



Tax reform

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.69

$

0.39

$

2.50

$

2.33













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.58

$

0.38

$

2.39

$

2.32

Reconciling items:










Other exclusions from adjusted earnings

0.13

0.03

0.13

0.03

Tax impact

(0.03)

(*)

(0.03)

(*)

Gain on assets previously sold

-

-

(*)

(0.01)

Tax impact

-

-



Tax reform

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.68

$

0.40

$

2.49

$

2.33













*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.











Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, regulatory items from prior years, or other items detailed in these summary financial statements.  Adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.  

SOURCE CMS Energy

