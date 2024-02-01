CMS Energy Announces Finance and Electric Supply Leadership Changes

Tim Sparks Retires after More Than 30 Years with the Company

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy and its principal subsidiary, Consumers Energy, announced today that Tim Sparks, vice president of electric supply, has retired after more than 30 years with the company.

"Tim's knowledge and counsel will be missed in our electric supply organization, and he has consistently been an example of a co-worker who is 'Proud to Wear the Colors,'" said Tonya Berry, senior vice president of transformation and engineering. "We will miss him but wish him the best as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement."

Sri Maddipati has been named vice president of electric supply. Maddipati is responsible for electric supply operations, generation engineering and electric supply strategy.

"Sri brings extensive knowledge of energy markets, our regulatory construct, and strong financial and business acumen. I look forward to his expertise as we continue leading the company's clean energy transformation and implement the new energy law in Michigan within our electric supply function," added Berry.

Sri joined CMS Energy in 2014 and previously served as treasurer, vice president of finance and investor relations. He also chaired the Benefit Administration Committee, which is responsible for managing employee benefit plan investments. Having earned bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan, Sri will help our engineering team continue delivering on our clean energy and decarbonization goals.

Effective Dec. 16, 2023, Jason Shore replaced Sri as treasurer and vice president of investor relations. He is responsible for managing investor relations, corporate liquidity and financing and maintaining relationships with commercial and investment banks and the credit rating agencies.

"Jason is a trusted and dedicated leader and has been an integral part of our Finance team for over 25 years. He is well-respected by both internal and external stakeholders, and we are looking forward to expanding his work with the investment community," said Rejji Hayes, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Jason previously served as executive director of treasury and capital markets. In this role, he led strategic enterprise-wide financing initiatives. He also managed cash administration, liquidity analysis, funding sources, capital structure and credit exposure. Jason joined the company in 1998 and has held numerous accounting and finance leadership roles, including director of general accounting and executive director of budget, planning and analysis. Jason holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

