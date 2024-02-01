CMS Energy Announces Finance and Electric Supply Leadership Changes

News provided by

Consumers Energy

01 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

Tim Sparks Retires after More Than 30 Years with the Company

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy and its principal subsidiary, Consumers Energy, announced today that Tim Sparks, vice president of electric supply, has retired after more than 30 years with the company.

"Tim's knowledge and counsel will be missed in our electric supply organization, and he has consistently been an example of a co-worker who is 'Proud to Wear the Colors,'" said Tonya Berry, senior vice president of transformation and engineering. "We will miss him but wish him the best as he enjoys his well-deserved retirement."

Sri Maddipati has been named vice president of electric supply. Maddipati is responsible for electric supply operations, generation engineering and electric supply strategy.

"Sri brings extensive knowledge of energy markets, our regulatory construct, and strong financial and business acumen. I look forward to his expertise as we continue leading the company's clean energy transformation and implement the new energy law in Michigan within our electric supply function," added Berry.

Sri joined CMS Energy in 2014 and previously served as treasurer, vice president of finance and investor relations. He also chaired the Benefit Administration Committee, which is responsible for managing employee benefit plan investments. Having earned bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan, Sri will help our engineering team continue delivering on our clean energy and decarbonization goals.

Effective Dec. 16, 2023, Jason Shore replaced Sri as treasurer and vice president of investor relations. He is responsible for managing investor relations, corporate liquidity and financing and maintaining relationships with commercial and investment banks and the credit rating agencies.

"Jason is a trusted and dedicated leader and has been an integral part of our Finance team for over 25 years. He is well-respected by both internal and external stakeholders, and we are looking forward to expanding his work with the investment community," said Rejji Hayes, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Jason previously served as executive director of treasury and capital markets. In this role, he led strategic enterprise-wide financing initiatives. He also managed cash administration, liquidity analysis, funding sources, capital structure and credit exposure. Jason joined the company in 1998 and has held numerous accounting and finance leadership roles, including director of general accounting and executive director of budget, planning and analysis. Jason holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.  

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Also from this source

Consumers Energy and Consumers Energy Foundation Donate More than $11 Million in 2023

Consumers Energy and Consumers Energy Foundation Donate More than $11 Million in 2023

The Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, and its employees and retirees donated more than $11 million dollars in grants, sponsorships and...
Consumers Energy Foundation Planet Awards to Provide $500,000 to Environmental Projects

Consumers Energy Foundation Planet Awards to Provide $500,000 to Environmental Projects

The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling on nonprofit organizations across the state to submit letters of intent for the 2024 Planet Awards. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gas

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.