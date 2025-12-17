Oh Tannenbaum! Consumers Energy Helps Michigan Communities Plant Trees in the Right Place

Nearly 3,500 Trees Planted with Over $500,000 Invested

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is getting in the holiday spirit by celebrating the beauty and importance of trees. Through a partnership with the Michigan Forestry and Parks Association (MFPA), Consumers Energy has invested over $500,000 in tree planting grants since 2019, resulting in nearly 3,500 trees planted across its electric service territory, including 423 trees this year in 34 communities.

"Trees are a gift that keeps giving," said Sara Stewart, Director of Forestry Operations at Consumers Energy. "By prioritizing planting the right trees in the right places, we're creating benefits that last for generations while helping protect electric reliability."

Our tree planting grant program is helping communities grow greener while ensuring the right tree is in the right place supporting safety and electric reliability. These efforts focus on planting species that thrive safely away from electric lines, reducing future maintenance and promoting long-term reliability.

"Thanks to Consumers Energy's grant, we were able to plant 10 trees in Clare that will provide shade, beauty and environmental benefits for years to come," said Luke Potter, superintendent for the City of Clare Department of Public Works. "This program is a wonderful example of how partnerships can make our communities stronger."

Trees and branches are a leading cause of outages, accounting for nearly 40% of all interruptions. Planting trees thoughtfully supports Consumers Energy's ongoing work to keep Michigan's electric system strong. This approach complements Consumers Energy's line clearing program, which is a key part of its Reliability Roadmap. In 2025 alone, Consumers Energy is clearing trees and limbs from nearly 8,000 miles of power lines.

As families across Michigan choose their perfect tree to celebrate the season, Consumers Energy is also celebrating by helping communities choose the right species in the right location. This thoughtful approach minimizes future trimming and ensures trees and power lines can safely coexist, creating a greener and more reliable Michigan for generations to come.

