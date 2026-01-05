Consumers Energy Starts Operating Muskegon Solar, Helping Meet Michigan's Energy Needs

1,900-Acre Project is Company's Largest Solar Array

MUSKEGON, Mich., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced the start of operations for Muskegon Solar, its largest solar project to help power Michigan.

Muskegon Solar sits on 1,900 acres at the Muskegon Resource Recovery Center, generating 250 megawatts of electricity – enough to power about 40,000 homes and businesses. Construction of the solar array created over 200 construction jobs.

"Consumers Energy is building the electric grid of the future to serve Michigan homes and businesses. Muskegon Solar provides an example of the reliable, cost-effective projects we're creating to make sure we continue to meet our customers' needs," said Sri Maddipati, Consumers Energy's president of electric supply.

Muskegon Solar is by far the largest of Consumers Energy's current solar projects, including three others at Western Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and in Cadillac. Consumers Energy continues to develop solar, wind, natural gas and battery storage in Michigan.

Consumers Energy looks to innovate and improve the efficiency of its energy-generating projects. Muskegon Solar's over 550,000 panels are arranged in 5,200 rows that rotate to follow the sun's path, generating energy from sunrise to sunset.

"This project is a testament to the skill and dedication of the local men and women building it, and we're proud to partner with Consumers Energy on such a landmark project for the region," says Chad Cotter, a vice president in the construction group at Burns & McDonnell.

"We are grateful for the support of Moorland Township and Muskegon County, and are excited to produce more energy here in Michigan for our friends and neighbors," Maddipati said.

