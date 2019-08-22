CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Support Alzheimer's Association with $369,000 for Alzheimer's Research, Care and Support

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life, the national life and health insurer, announced that it is supporting the Alzheimer's Association with $369,000 for Alzheimer's care, education and research programs.

In June, Bankers Life hosted its 17th annual Forget Me Not Days fundraising campaign in honor of National Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day fundraiser. The campaign raised $190,000 for the Association through public donations and associate contributions.

During this year's Forget Me Not Days, more than 800 Bankers Life agents, associates and Alzheimer's Association volunteers across the U.S. distributed more than 175,000 packets of Forget-Me-Not flower seeds. The seed packets were provided to individuals to take home and plant in honor of families who are facing or have lost someone to Alzheimer's disease and to raise community awareness of the Association's website and national 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900).

In addition, CNO Financial and Bankers Life recognized the Alzheimer's Association with a $179,000 corporate donation to support its national mission of eliminating Alzheimer's disease. Funds also will support local Walk to End Alzheimer's events in Chicago and Indianapolis where the company has corporate offices.

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life have helped raise nearly $6 million for the Alzheimer's Association through the Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations. One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the nation.

"Our support of the Alzheimer's Association and its search for a cure aligns with our corporate commitment to help protect the health and retirement needs of middle-income Americans," said Bruce Baude, chief operations and technology officer for CNO. Baude serves on the national board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association as well as on the board of the Greater Indiana Chapter. "At CNO, we are proud to advocate for organizations that positively impact the communities where our customers and associates live and work."

"Alzheimer's disease affects 5.8 million people who are living with the disease and more than 16 million Americans who provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. This includes our associates, agents, customers, and families," said Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life and board member of the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "Whether it's through our Forget Me Not Days fundraising, volunteering or showing appreciation to caregivers, Bankers Life will continue to join the Association in the fight against Alzheimer's disease."

"Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's disease. We are grateful for CNO and Bankers Life's support through employee engagement in Forget Me Not Days and generous corporate donations," said Donna McCullough, chief development officer for the Alzheimer's Association. "CNO and Bankers Life's efforts over the past seventeen years have allowed us to advance research, care and support for the more than 5 million Americans affected by the disease."

CNO is committed to positively impacting the communities, its associates and customers by supporting nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans. In 2018, philanthropic efforts totaled more than $2.4 million in community impact to the neighborhoods where our associates live and work. Additionally, over 1,600 associates from offices in Carmel (Ind.), Chicago and Philadelphia contributed more than 11,200 hours of service to their communities, benefiting 200 different community organizations.

To learn more about CNO's community efforts please visit the CNO Community Report.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

