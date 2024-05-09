CNO Financial Group Announces Results from 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARMEL, Ind., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced that at the company's annual meeting held earlier today, its shareholders:

Elected eight directors (Gary C. Bhojwani, Archie M. Brown, David. B. Foss, Mary R. (Nina) Henderson, Adrianne B. Lee, Daniel R. Maurer, Chetlur S. Ragavan, and Steven E. Shebik) to each serve a one-year term expiring at next year's annual meeting.

Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the executive compensation of the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.

Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2024.

Approved the adoption of the Amended and Restated Section 382 Shareholder Rights Plan.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,700 exclusive agents and more than 5,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

