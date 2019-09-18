CNO Financial Group Appoints Two Vice Presidents in Human Resources

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group announced today the appointment of Tricia Borcherding to vice president of human resources shared services and the promotion of Carolyn O'Donnell to vice president of organizational development. Both leaders report to Chief Human Resources Officer Yvonne Franzese.

Tricia Borcherding Carolyn O'Donnell

"I am pleased to announce these well-deserved appointments of Tricia and Carolyn," said Franzese. "Both bring strong leadership experience that will help to execute on our strategic priorities, develop and train our workforce, and improve our ability to attract top talent to support our customers, associates and agents. I'm confident that Tricia and Carolyn will continue to make strong contributions to CNO's growth as valuable members of our human resources team."

In her role as vice president of human resources shared services, Borcherding is responsible for employee relations, HR information systems, HR analytics, and administration and project management.

An 18-year veteran with CNO, Borcherding has held multiple leadership positions in operations and finance, most recently as vice president, operational risk and performance management. She previously served as vice president, enterprise risk management and vice president, internal audit. Borcherding received her bachelor's degree in accounting and computer information systems from Indiana University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).

O'Donnell brings more than 25 years of human resources and operations expertise to her role as vice president of organizational development. O'Donnell is responsible for talent and performance management, organization effectiveness, and training and leadership development.

O'Donnell joined CNO in 2006 and most recently served as director of human resources program management. She was director of business process improvement for Colonial Penn and director of human resources for Colonial Penn and Bankers Life, both part of the CNO family of insurance brands. Before joining CNO, she was a human resources manager for 15 years at Ikea. O'Donnell received her bachelor's degree in human resources from Temple University.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

