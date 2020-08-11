CNO Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

CNO Financial Group

Aug 11, 2020, 16:30 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common shares.  The dividend will be payable September 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.

For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.CNOinc.com

Also from this source

CNO Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings...

Center for a Secure Retirement Study: COVID-19 Pandemic Uncovers...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics