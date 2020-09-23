CNO Financial Group Earns Great Place to Work Certification

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™. This is the first year CNO Financial participated in the survey. CNO employs more than 3,000 associates nationwide, including more than 1,200 in its corporate headquarters location of Carmel, Indiana.

"We are proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work in our first year participating in the survey," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Our associates make CNO a great place to work. Every day they serve our customers and help secure the future of middle-income America. Our commitment to a workplace culture that supports associate engagement, well-being, diversity, and professional development remains essential to our continued success."

The 2020 certification process included associate feedback collected by the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© survey conducted in August. It measured more than 60 elements of employees' experience on the job. Rankings are based on the employee's personal experience, no matter what job they perform.

"We congratulate CNO on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

A summary of CNO's ratings can be found at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1265095 .

In addition to this certification, CNO has been recognized for its commitment to diversity, associate engagement, and well-being in the last 12 months.

Named a 2020 Forbes Magazine Best Employers for Diversity

Recognized by the Training Magazine Top 125, for the ninth consecutive year

Ranked as the top company on the 2019 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America® list and the sixth time on the list.

To learn more about CNO Financial Group, visit CNOinc.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

