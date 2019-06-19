CNO Financial Group Named a 2019 Healthiest Employer of Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, a holding company for several national life and health insurance companies that serve middle-income Americans and retirees, was recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the Healthiest Employers of Greater Philadelphia.

This is the fourth year that CNO has been named among the Healthiest Employers of Greater Philadelphia. The award recognizes CNO Financial for its commitment to employee health and for achieving exceptional and sustainable success through a broad range of corporate well-being programs and employee well-being initiatives.

"CNO's culture is defined first and foremost by what we do - help protect the health and retirement needs of middle-income Americans. Not only does this apply to our customers but to our employees as well," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial Group. "Offering programs that allow associates to improve their health and well-being is one of our top priorities."

Philadelphia is home to CNO's insurance brand Colonial Penn. Approximately 400 Philadelphia-based associates have access to a variety of health and well-being benefits including the onsite clinic, the fitness center, and maternity and parental leave.

"We are honored to be recognized in Philadelphia for our outstanding corporate wellness programing and our commitment to employee health," said Joel Schwartz, president of Colonial Penn. "Whether it is offering onsite clinics, department stretch groups and walks or hosting our annual well-being fair, investing in the health of our associates and their families is crucial to our company's long-term success."

Participating companies completed an online assessment administered by Springbuk®, an employer facing health analytics platform. They were then evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Communications, Programming and Interventions, and lastly, Reporting and Analytics.

The top healthiest employers were honored at the Ballroom at the Ben banquet hall in Philadelphia on June 13th.

For more information on CNO, please visit www.CNOinc.com.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

