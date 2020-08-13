CNO Financial Group Named A 2020 Healthiest Employer of Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), was recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a Healthiest Employers of Greater Philadelphia in the large business category.

This is the fifth year that CNO has been named among the Healthiest Employers of Greater Philadelphia. The award recognizes CNO Financial for its ongoing commitment to the physical and emotional well-being of its associates and additional efforts executed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNO has more than 3,000 associates nationwide, including approximately 400 Philadelphia-based associates. CNO associates have access to a variety of health and well-being benefits, including virtual and physical access to its onsite clinic, health coaching, lifestyle management programs, onsite fitness facility and maternity and parental leave.

"The physical, mental and financial well-being of our associates has always been at the forefront of our priorities," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial Group. "As our nation battles a pandemic and social injustice, it is even more important to provide additional support and resources to maintain our associates' well-being as they navigate these uncertain times."

Programs launched by CNO during the COVID-19 pandemic to further support associates and their families working CNO's corporate locations, including Philadelphia, are free virtual counseling services, free access to virtual telehealth services, virtual fitness classes, free virtual ergonomic assessments and equipment reimbursement, free access to sleep and anxiety programs, mental health first aid training, the launch of a caregivers support networking group, and an inspirational speaker series.

CNO's African American/ Black Business Resource Group has also created a series of "Safe Place" meetings for associates to connect, understand, and unpack the racial injustices in our country. Last year, we also launched unconscious bias education programs both online and facilitator-led, available to all associates.

To determine winners and finalists, Healthiest Employers provided an online survey to measure a company's wellness programming administered by Springbuk®, an employer facing health analytics platform. Companies were then evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Communications, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

