CNO Financial Group Names Vice Presidents in Information Technology and Actuarial

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group announced today the appointment of Pat Casey to vice president and chief technology officer and Wha-Ning Doo as vice president of annuity valuation.

In the newly created role as vice president and chief technology officer, Casey will be responsible for delivering infrastructure technology solutions to CNO, as well as designing and implementing technology strategies to deliver on commitments for the company's business needs. He reports to Mike Mead, senior vice president and chief information officer.

Casey most recently served as the vice president of IT infrastructure and operations at Brunswick Corporation. Prior to this role, he was the vice president of IT infrastructure and operations for Delhaize America, OfficeMax, CNA Insurance and The Northern Trust Company. Casey holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Saint Francis.

"Pat is an experienced, deeply knowledgeable IT leader with a unique perspective on the role of technology in achieving business outcomes," said Mead. "I am confident that his experience implementing technology transformations will help us simplify to accelerate performance to deliver on our commitments."

As vice president of annuity valuation, Doo will provide leadership and critical analysis on annuity valuation and projections across CNO's insurance businesses. She reports to Jeremy Williams, senior vice president of valuation actuary.

Doo brings more than 20 years of actuarial experience to CNO. Most recently, she was lead actuary of corporate projections at Brighthouse Financial. During her tenure with MetLife, she was assistant vice president and actuary and held several leadership and technical roles in actuarial modeling, valuation and financial reporting. Doo received her Master of Business Administration in actuarial science from The College of Insurance in New York City and her bachelor's degree in business mathematics from Soochow University in Taiwan.

"As CNO continues to develop products to meet the retirement income needs of the middle-income market, I am pleased to welcome Wha-Ning as vice president of annuity valuation," said Williams. "We look forward to leveraging her strong track record of delivering outstanding results and providing critical analysis to our annuity team."

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

