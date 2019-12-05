CNO Financial Group Receives Number One Ranking Among the 2019 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America®

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group was recently recognized as the top Healthiest 100 Workplace in America, an award program administered by Springbuk®.

This marks the sixth year that CNO Financial has been recognized as a top Healthiest 100 Workplace for its commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate well-being programming and the first year CNO has won the number one spot. More than 1,000 of America's top well-being programs were evaluated for this award across the country.

Additionally, CNO's Carmel, Ind., Chicago, Ill. and Philadelphia, Pa. corporate locations were recognized as the number one healthiest workplaces in Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania respectively.

CNO's corporate well-being program aims to improve associate health and well-being by providing onsite resources, including health clinics, fitness centers, free fitness classes, walking workstations, nutritional counseling, chiropractic and massage therapy. CNO also offers onsite and virtual health coaching, lifestyle management programs, mental health programs, mindfulness and meditation programs, financial wellness programs and organic food delivery. In 2018, 84% of associates participated in at least one well-being program.

"On behalf of CNO Financial and our associates, we are proud to be named the top healthiest workplace in America – as well as in all three of our corporate locations – by Springbuk," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial Group. "To have earned this top national recognition demonstrates the commitment of CNO and our associates to creating a culture that addresses the physical, financial, mental and emotional pillars of well-being. Partnering with our associates and their families to improve their well-being helps build a healthy workforce and is good for our business and customers too."

"Each year, our team is encouraged by the innovative spirit for companies to advocate on behalf of their most important asset – their people," said Phil Daniels, co-founder of Springbuk and Healthiest Employers. "CNO Financial Group has demonstrated this commitment in unprecedented fashion with their programming, executive support and data-centric approach. CNO should be proud of their proactive efforts to sustain a healthy, lasting workforce."

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Communications, Programming and Interventions, and lastly, Reporting and Analytics.

CNO was also recognized by the National Business Group on Health in September 2019 for having one of the top best workforce well-being programs in the nation.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

About Springbuk, Inc.

Springbuk is a leading-edge Health Intelligence platform that helps employers and consultants manage their investments in population health. Our innovative solution offers deep insights, empowers smarter decision-making, and provides strategic direction to help maximize return on investments. Health Intelligence empowers employers and consultants to deliver plans and programs that fit. Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers awards program across the US to honor the nation's most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and well-being programs. Learn more atwww.Springbuk.com.

