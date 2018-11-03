CNO Financial Names Mike Mead Chief Information Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Mike Mead to the position of senior vice president and chief information officer.

In this role, Mead will lead CNO's information technology function and will be responsible for developing and executing strategy for information systems and infrastructure across the enterprise. He will report to Bruce Baude, executive vice president and chief operations and technology officer.

"Mike brings a wealth of experience to CNO. He has led global IT teams in delivering transformation initiatives, and is well-versed in implementing complex strategies that will enable CNO to deliver on its long-term priorities," said Baude. "He's an innovative problem-solver with a unique perspective of the role of technology in the insurance industry. We are pleased to have him join our leadership team."

With over 20 years of experience in general management and technology leadership within the insurance industry, Mike previously served as senior vice president and transformation executive with AIG Technologies. In that role, he was responsible for delivering global transformation initiatives spanning technology and people. He is a Certified Professional Coach and Certified Technology Business Management Executive. He also holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

