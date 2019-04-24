CNO Financial Names Zandra M. de Haai Senior Vice President of Fixed Income Research at 40|86 Advisors

CARMEL, Ind., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today the appointment of Zandra M. de Haai to Senior Vice President of Fixed Income Research.

In her role, de Haai will be responsible for directing fixed-income research activities and will contribute to the company's overall investment strategy process.

Zandra M. de Haai

"Zandra joins the team with 20 years of asset management experience, with a focus on portfolio management, financial planning, and trading. She has a passion for building high-performing teams and developing strong interdepartmental and client relationships," said Eric R. Johnson, chief investment officer at CNO. "Her background will contribute greatly and will be particularly helpful with regards to our emphasis on performance analysis and benchmarking."

Most recently, de Haai was a Senior Director of Product Management for S&P Dow Jones Indices. In her role, she was the Chief Fixed Income spokesperson for Fixed Income indices and worked with other staff members to develop new product opportunities and improve new and existing products. Additionally, de Haai has experience in launching new ETFs. She has also held positions at companies such as Plum Street Advisors, Intercontinental Exchange (Formerly Interactive Data Corp.), and at Mellon Capital Management. De Haai holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from California State University.

40|86 Advisors, Inc. is a fixed income investment advisor. The firm had approximately $24 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, including public corporate debt securities, taxable municipal bonds, emerging market securities, high-yield bonds and mortgage-related securities.

For more information about 40|86 Advisors, visit 4086.com

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

