CNO Financial Promotes Ben Tesnar to Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

CNO Financial announced today the promotion of Ben Tesnar to vice president, chief information security officer.

Tesnar has served as senior director, enterprise information security since September 2015. In his newly expanded role, Tesnar will be accountable for security strategy, security operations, and security architecture and implementation for CNO. Tesnar will report directly to Mike Mead, senior vice president and chief information officer.

"Since joining CNO in March 2005, Ben has shown tremendous leadership in our security function," said Mead. "His extensive expertise will allow us to expand the scope of CNO's IT and security team to deliver on its long-term priorities. With more than 15 years of experience in information security and risk management, I am confident that he will continue to help us achieve exceptional results."

Prior to joining CNO, Tesnar held IT positions at CNA Insurance and Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Business degree in Computer Information Systems (CIS) from Indiana University in Bloomington. Tesnar is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and is Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC).

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

