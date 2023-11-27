CNPC Tangshan LNG Terminal Welcomes 472nd LNG Vessel in 10-Year Milestone

On November 15, the world's largest Q-MAX LNG carrier, the Al Dafna from Qatar, docked at the CNPC Tangshan LNG Receiving Terminal, becoming the 472nd LNG vessel to be received by the Tangshan terminal since its commencement and operation in 2013. Loaded with 260,000 cubic meters of LNG, the Al Dafna is to supply LNG to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region for this year's winter season.

At present, the total storage capacity of the LNG storage tank at the Tangshan receiving station remains high, and the high-load heating gas supply mode has officially started for the 5-month-long winter season, with a maximum daily gas supply volume of 42 million cubic meters.

As a vital channel for offshore gas imports, the CNPC Tangshan LNG Receiving Terminal is one of the first batch of LNG receiving terminals independently designed, manufactured, built and operated by the CNPC. Over the past decade, the Tangshan terminal has cumulatively unloaded 37.31 million tons of imported LNG from more than 20 countries through 471 LNG vessels, and exported 51.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

