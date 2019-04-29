CNS Summit Leaders Recognized as Champions of Change in Medicine Maker's Power List

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Medicine Maker's Power List 2019 has included three well-known CNS Summit leaders who have long been driving innovation in life sciences and whose passion have made CNS Summit the leading meeting on technology and innovation in life sciences that it is today – Dr. Amir Kalali, Ms. Melinda Richter, and Mr. Mike Rea.

(PRNewsfoto/CNS Summit)

Every year, Medicine Maker lists the world's top 100 leaders who have carried out forward-looking, trailblazing work in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Kalali, Ms. Richter, and Mr. Rea were recognized in the Champions of Change category, which is fitting given their persistence in pushing the boundaries of traditional thinking and nurturing the use of technology to improve processes and efficiencies.

Amir Kalali, Chief Curator and Program Chair of the CNS Summit commented, "I am honored and humbled to be named among the Champions of Change at a time when our industry is experiencing such rapid technology-led transformation. And to be included among my CNS Summit colleagues makes it especially meaningful. Together, we are driving cultural change as well as adoption of new technology to bring new treatments to patients faster."

The annual Medicine Maker Power List recognizes the most inspiring and influential people across the entire global life sciences sector. The annual Power List is compiled based on the votes of Medicine Maker readers as well as the input of an expert judging panel made up of leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry.

CNS Summit is a community working collaboratively to shape the future of the life sciences. The CNS Summit 2019 is taking place October 31st -- November 3rd, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.cnssummit.org.

Media Contact:

Erica Moore

(610) 613-3524

213609@email4pr.com

SOURCE CNS Summit

Related Links

http://www.cnssummit.org

