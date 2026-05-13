CNT Foundations Introduces Advanced Polyurethane Foam Leveling to Restore Stability to Sinking or Tilted Concrete Slabs

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNT Foundations , a South Carolina foundation repair company known for lasting, proven solutions, has launched a new service that helps level and provide long-term support for sinking or uneven concrete slabs. Whether it's a patio, a driveway, or a garage floor, this new solution is for all types of settled concrete surfaces.

Advanced polyurethane foam leveling is a faster, less disruptive alternative to concrete replacement. Instead of tearing out the entire slab, this method involves injecting high-density foam under the surface. The foam hardens and fills the void underneath, lifting the slab back to its original level. Due to the lightweight and strong nature of the foam, it doesn't put extra pressure on the soil and creates a stable base for the slab to rest on.

"We have seen many homeowners invest too much in concrete replacements that could have been fixed with high-quality polyurethane foam injection. This new concrete leveling method provides people with a much more cost-effective, efficient solution. It's also a game-changer when it comes to durability and effectiveness. In just a few simple steps done by our experts, you get a leveled concrete slab and avoid the problems that come with concrete replacement," says the company's founder, Travis Bedson.

The service is now available to residential and commercial clients in South Carolina. Those interested in learning more about CNT Foundations' new concrete leveling service can contact their team directly.

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SOURCE CNT Foundations